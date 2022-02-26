Twinkle Khanna shares glimpse of her mother Dimple Kapadia & daughter Nitara’s bond: Nanis are the best

Each one of us shares a special bond with our grandparents and our Bollywood celebrities and their star kids are no different in this regard. Speaking of which, on Friday, Twinkle Khanna posted a beautiful video that proved that a grandmother and granddaughter shares a doting relationship and an unbreakable bond. The actress-turned-author is quite active on social media and every now and then shares a glimpse of her life on Instagram with fans and netizens. And this video featured Twinkle’s mother Dimple Kapadia and her daughter Nitara. She also wrote an adorable caption with it.

While sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, “The two most important women in my life are walking together with an ease that I envy. With grandmothers and granddaughters, the generational gap is wide enough so that both can stretch out their arms without smacking the other in the face. Nanis are simply the best though, aren’t they?” Actress Tisca Chopra too commented in the video and wrote, “Yeahhh!!!” The fans also could not stop gushing over this sweet video and showered a lot of comments.

Watch Twinkle’s video here

Twinkle is married to actor Akshay Kumar and the couple has two kids together, a son named Aarav, and daughter Nitara. Twinkle made her acting debut with the film Barsaat in the year 1995. She went on to work in quite a few films but without much success. Now, Twinkle has three books to her credit namely Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the film Bachchhan Paandey, Prithviraj, Ram Setu and Raksha Bandhan. He was last seen in Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The movie had garnered a lot of praise from the audience.

