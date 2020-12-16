Twinkle Khanna shares a goofy pic with ‘dude’ Akshay Kumar as they make fun of each other & it’s unmissable

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been one of the most adored couples in B-town and they never miss a chance to shell out major couple goals

Twinkle Khanna has been an avid social media user who never fails to surprise the fans with her quirky posts. Be it expressing her opinions, sharing appreciation posts for her loved ones or giving a glimpse of her perfect family moments, each of Twinkle’s social media posts is a treat for the fans. Keeping up with trajectory, the actress turned author has shared a yet another pic but this time she was seen posing with her husband and it is unmissable as the couple was seen goofing around.

It was a monochromatic pic wherein both Twinkle and Akshay were seen twinning in black sweatshirts. While the actress wore an off shoulder sweatshirt, the Khiladi Kumar, who was sporting a moustache look, was seen imitating her in a witty way by pulling down the shoulder of his sweatshirt. Twinkle captioned the image as, “Making fun of each other as we go along. Dude, after this you are really going to get a cold shoulder in more ways than one. #YouMakeMyHeartHumAHappySongSometimes.”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s recent pic with husband :

Earlier, Twinkle had grabbed the headlines after she had shared a video interviewing Christopher Nolan after he had worked with her mother Dimple Kapadia in Tenet. Sharing the interview, Akshay was seen sulking about not getting a chance to meet the ace filmmaker. He wrote, “First my mom-in-law worked with #ChristopherNolan and now the wife gets to interview him...seems like I’m the only one left in the family yet to meet the visual genius! Watch this interview while I sulk @TweakIndia.”

Credits :Twinkle Khanna Instagram

