Twinkle Khanna shares her thoughts about 'perfectly imperfect parenting'; Posts a PIC with daughter Nitara

Twinkle Khanna is an avid social media user. The actress-turned-author never misses a chance to make her fans laugh by posting hilarious posts on her social media handles. Twinkle also often shares stunning pictures with her hubby, actor and their kids, Aarav and . Recently, she returned to the city after enjoying a vacation with her family in the Maldives. She has also shared several glimpses from her vacay. Now, Twinkle has taken to her Instagram handle to share her thoughts about ‘perfectly imperfect parenting’. She has mentioned in her post that parents should always fill their kids’ heads with ‘ideas, honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses’.

She has also shared an adorable monochromes picture with her daughter Nitara. In the still, the mother-daughter duo can be seen wearing their comfy clothes, sitting on a bed and hugging each other. While sharing the same, Twinkle wrote, “Our job is not to give our children perfect childhoods. It is to fill their heads with ideas, to honour their strengths and make them aware, but never underline their weaknesses. It involves loving them madly and throwing a few vegetables down their throats. We need to permanently dedicate a large number of our neurons towards their mosquito bites, bad grades and hurt feelings. And we must do all of this, day after day, without losing sight of everything we are and can be, along with being their mothers. #perfectlyimperfectparenting.”

Earlier, Twinkle had shared a video of herself working on a laptop on her bed with her daughter Nitara jumping and singing around her. While sharing the same, she wrote,"If it's not bad enough that there are neighbours drilling through the wall when I am writing, I also have to contend with gymnastics on my bed and a shaking laptop. Can schools please take these children back before the poor parents resort to drinking all day?"

On the work front, Twinkle Khanna has starred in several films like International Khiladi, Baadshah, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, Uff! Yeh Mohabbat and Joru Ka Ghulam among others. Currently, she is a producer, popular columnist, author and interior designer.

