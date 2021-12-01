Twinkle Khanna shares how she & Akshay Kumar divide bills, reveals she pays for Aarav & Nitara’s education

Twinkle Khanna in a conversation with Kajol for Tweak India YouTube channel spoke about managing finances and dividing bills with Akshay Kumar. Twinkle also asked Kajol about her and Ajay Devgn manage finances. Twinkle said, “For example, in our life, all the kids’ school, education, I pay for. Because then, I can tell them, ‘Tum padhe likhe ho (You are educated) only because of me’.” Kajol mentioned that between her and Ajay it is a matter of convenience so she mostly takes care of online bills while he is responsible for offline payments.

Kajol said, “No, we’re very clear about this, Ajay and me, ‘jo tera hai who mera hai, jo mera hai woh mera hai (what is yours is mine, what is mine is also mine).’ Of course, bachche toh mere hi hain (the kids are only mine).’ I think it’s more about convenience, honestly. What works online is more me, and offline is more him.”

Kajol also spoke about how Ajay is a very hands-on parent and said, “If I have to get up at 7 o’clock with Yug for school, half the time he will get up at 7 o’clock anyway, sit with him, have breakfast with him, send him to school, etc. So I don’t have to get up every day,” Kajol said, adding that Ajay did the same with Nysa when she was younger. “But now when he is working out and stuff like that, he does take him, sit with him for his classes and stuff like that. So, he does spend a lot of time with the kids and he is very, very much hands-on”.

