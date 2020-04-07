Twinkle Khanna shares J K Rowling's post on how to relieve respiratory symptoms; Check it out

Due to the increase in the number of cases of Coronavirus, Twinkle Khanna shares a post tweeted by Harry Potter author J K Rowling on how to relieve respiratory symptoms.

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown announced by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone is using this quarantine period doing their best. Talking about Twinkle Khanna, the actress is spending her quarantine period with and thanks to social media, the actress has been sharing glimpses of how she and her family are spending time together at home. From posting pictures of Akshay and to trying to mend up some broken things at her house, Twinkle has been updating the titbit of her quarantine period with fans.

Recently, Twinkle shared a post which was tweeted by Harry Potter author J K Rowling. The post shared by Rowling showed the techniques she used to overcome the symptoms of COVID-19. Sharing J K Rowling's tweet, Twinkle wrote, "May just help and certainly can’t do any harm. I have the link posted in my bio for those you want to see it." For the uninitiated, J K Rowling had shared a video on her Twitter account showing some breathing techniques. She tweeted, "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."

Before sharing the video, Rowling tweeted, "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone."

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post and J K Rowling's tweet here:

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Twinkle Khanna continues to grab the limelight in the Bollywood film industry despite saying goodbye to films a long time ago. She is often spotted with husband Akshay and kids Nitara and Aarav while going for exotic vacations, dinner and movie dates.

