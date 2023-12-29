Twinkle Khanna shares major throwback PIC on dad Rajesh Khanna’s birth anniversary: ‘Now and forever’

Actress Twinkle Khanna is celebrating her 50th birthday today, on December 29. Her special day has brought in a flood of well wishes from numerous fans, and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, also shared a heartfelt birthday message for his beloved 'Tina' earlier today.

Notably, Twinkle’s birthday also coincides with that of her father Rajesh Khanna. On the occasion, an overwhelmed Twinkle penned an endearing note for her father along with a heart-melting childhood photograph. Have a look at it inside.

Twinkle Khanna wishes dad Rajesh Khanna on his birthday with a childhood picture

Twinkle's birthday has received numerous heartfelt birthday wishes for the actress, but interestingly, it also coincides with her father Rajesh Khanna's birthday. To celebrate this special day, the author of Mrs Funnybones shared a delightful childhood picture that is simply too cute to overlook.

In the picture, doting father Rajesh Khanna can be seen holding baby Twinkle in his arms with a gaze filled with pure love. Remembering her father on the day, she wrote, “Our birthday! Now and forever.” Have a look at the photo here.

This is how Twinkle Khanna’s fans reacted to the picture

While through her post, it is quite evident that the day has left Twinkle Khanna feeling a roller-coaster of emotions, the throwback picture also garnered several reactions from the duo’s fans. While many called the picture ‘precious’, several others also wished the father-daughter duo on their birthdays in the most special manner.

Advertisement

“Happy Birthday beautiful” “Happy birthday tina mam” “So beautiful” “He is very proud of you” “Legend” “Beautiful and precious pic” “Happiest Birthday God bless you ma'am” “India's first superstar.” “Happy Birthday to the superstar Rajesh khanna n u too” “Happy Birthday to our Superstar forever Rajesh Khanna Uncle” “Happy birthday kaka and Tina” “Happy birthday. Keep growing with beautiful, prosperous and blessed time along with shining with literary dexterity and mixed sense of humour,” read some comments on her post.

Notably, several others also dropped the red heart emoticons to express their love for the father and daughter duo.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna goes snorkeling with Akshay Kumar and kids on 50th birthday; ‘May the adventures never cease’