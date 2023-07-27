Twinkle Khanna shares priceless throwback photos with mom Dimple Kapadia; says, 'I am still her bodyguard'

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans and followers updated about her life. She also shares intellectual posts which are relatable to today's generation. Akshay Kumar's wife receives praise for her thought-provoking posts. But recently she shared something different which melted the hearts of her followers. Twinkle gave a glimpse of her priceless relationship with her mother Dimple Kapadia as she shared some adorable throwback pictures.

Twinkle Khanna shares priceless throwback photos with mom Dimple Kapadia

Taking to her Instagram, Twinkle Khanna shared three pictures with her mom Dimple Kapadia. Sharing the photos, the author wrote, "All I need is a little suit and I could easily pass off as her bouncer. Forty years later, I am still her bodyguard. i got the suit and I have also learned to disguise the aggressiveness behind a smile." She also asked her fans and followers to post what role they play in their mothers' life.

Have a look:

In the first picture, a young Twinkle is seen holding her mother's hand. The second picture shows her comically making an angry face at the camera while her mother laughs and engages in a conversation with someone else. The last picture shows the present Twinkle sitting cutely next to her mother in a suit, sharing a moment of laughter.

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Twinkle shared the throwback photos with her mother, fans showered love in the comments section. One wrote, "What a post, what photos to match, and whatta mom..!!" and added hand heart emoji. Another commented, "Your mom is a LEGEND she is my favorite, and I wanna grow old like her." Most of the followers were commenting about their roles in their mothers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Dimple Kapadia once spoke about her easy-going relationship with her daughter. She once expressed her desire to quit working and Twinkle responded with a straightforward answer.

Dimple said, "Once, I told Twinkle, ‘I don’t want to work anymore. It’s too much and my health is going down. There is tension.’ There were questions that why should I look at myself like this on screen now? Why do I need to do it?” and Twinkle just looked at me and said, ‘You need money?’ I said, ‘yes’. She said, ‘Then keep your vanity at home and go to work’. That was it, it was as blunt as that.”

Meanwhile, Twinkle was praised for her acting skills in films such as Mela, International Khiladi, and Barsaat. But she decided to quit acting and married Akshay Kumar. Now, she is a well-known author who has written best-selling books like Mrs. Funny Bones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas are Forgiving.

