Twinkle Khanna shares a transcript of her first live chat; Says 'Nothing seems to have changed'

Twinkle Khanna continues to grab the limelight in Bollywood despite saying goodbye to films a long time ago. Amid lockdown, the actress is spending her quarantine period with and their family. Thanks to social media, Twinkle has been sharing glimpses of how they are spending time together at home. From posting pictures of Akshay and to trying to mend broken things at her house, Twinkle has been updating her fans about her quarantine period.

Recently, Twinkle shared a conversation that she had with her fans 25 years ago. Around 1995, during her live chat session, Twinkle was asked to think of a situation she would be in 10 years from then. The actress had replied, "Hopefully in 10 years, I will be sitting in a farm with two kids, a dog and may be a husband." When asked about her hobbies, Twinkle told fan, "I read a lot, anything I can get my hands on. Go for films with my friends, go running on the beach. Make candles. I think that's about it." Sharing the snippets of her entire chat on social media, Twinkle wrote, "This was around 25 years ago. A transcript of my first live chat, I had gone to the Rediff office I think to do this. Two decades later, have the two kids, a dog and even a husband, though at that point from this chat, it seems like I was not sure if I wanted one:) Nothing else seems to have changed, I still read, have a candle business and keep breaking a leg."

The former actress is charming and continues to grab attention either through her public appearances or frequent social media posts. Twinkle is often spotted with and kids while going for vacations, dinner and movie dates. Meanwhile, when Akshay contributed Rs 25 Crore to PM-Cares Fund for COVID 19, Twinkle tweeted about it as a proud wife. The Khiladi Kumar has been doing his bit amid the lockdown to help people and has been raising awareness about the pandemic.

