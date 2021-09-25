Twinkle Khanna showers birthday love on daughter Nitara: May she grows up holding laughter in her eyes forever

Twinkle Khanna has been quite active on social media and often treat fans with an adorable picture from her happy moments with her family. However, her recent post for daughter is winning hearts for a different reason. For the uninitiated, it is Nitara’s birthday today and in order to shower love on her little princess, Twinkle shared a beautiful pic of herself with the birthday girl as she planted a kiss on her forehead. This isn’t all. She also gave a glimpse of Nitara’s birthday celebration.

In the pic, Nitara was seen dressed in a multicolour dress and was wearing a birthday cap. In the caption, Twinkle wished her laughter in her life ahead. She wrote, “Nine years of having this little girl with a serious face and a wicked sense of humour in my life. The other day after I greeted the pavement with my bottom as usual, she giggled, ‘Mama, you say I am clumsy when I drop my pencil but you keep dropping your whole body down.’ May she grow up holding laughter in her eyes forever. #HappyBirthday”.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s birthday post for Nitara:

Earlier, Akshay had shared a heartwarming note for his daughter with a pic of Nitara sleeping in his arms. He wrote, “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara - grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you.”

