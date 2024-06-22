Twinkle Khanna showers love on Bobby Deol with then-and-now PICS; says 'Nostalgia has a sweet aftertaste'

Twinkle Khanna and Bobby Deol captivated hearts with their on-screen chemistry in the 1995 movie Barsaat. Since then, their memorable characters have remained etched in our hearts and minds. Recently, Twinkle took to social media to share pictures with Deol and evoke sweet nostalgia.

Twinkle Khanna takes a trip down memory lane with then and now pictures with Bobby Deol

Taking to Instagram, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture with Bobby Deol from their recent meeting and also took a trip down memory lane by sharing two pictures from their movie Barsaat.

The duo looks adorable and perfect in the pictures. Khanna expressed her admiration, mentioning that she is thrilled to see Bobby doing so well in his career.

Twinkle captioned, "Kal and Aaj Kal:) it’s not just Pinky Masi who is a Bobby Deol fan, I am as thrilled to see him doing so well. Nostalgia has a sweet aftertaste, and it was fun catching up and waving out at renditions of who we once used to be".

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Bobby Deol and Twinkle Khanna on the work front

On the professional front, Bobby Deol's latest appearance was in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. His portrayal of Abrar in the film earned critical acclaim and endeared him to his fans.

Recently, Pinkvilla reported that Deol is in discussions with Priyadarshan to play the antagonist in his next film opposite Saif Ali Khan, slated for release in 2025. Additionally, he has a couple of South Indian projects lined up, including Kanguva and Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

On the other hand, Twinkle Khanna was last seen in the 2001 film Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega. Besides her acting career, Khanna has been actively writing books and has ventured into production. Her latest production venture was hubby Akshay Kumar's Padman.

