Twinkle Khanna shows off her embroidery work on social media

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took to social media to share a joyous moment of dressing up in something she embroidered herself.
The actress posted an Instagram selfie in a white shirt that has her embroidery on it.

"The joy of dressing up in something you have embroidered yourself. My white shirt is transformed with our Mumbai ‘Tai'! #TwinningWithTai," she wrote with the image.

Twinkle chose to create a bespectacled woman's face in red and blue on the shirt.

Back in August, Twinkle had shared the image of the embroidery when the work was in progress. She had mentioned that she finds peace in what she describes as thread therapy.

Earlier, on July 26, she had shared a video of herself doing embroidery.

She wrote: "While growing up in my Grandmother's house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani's voice echoing in my head, 'Tina, don't do untidy work'."

Credits :IANS

