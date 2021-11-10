Twinkle Khanna sings Adele's ‘Hello’; Don’t miss Sikandar Kher hilarious reaction

On Wednesday, Akshay Kumar's wife Twinkle Khanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip in which she channelled her inner Adele as she sang her famous song ‘Hello’. In the clip, Twinkle can be seen traveling in a car and raising the pitch of her voice to sing the song. The actor-turned-author can be seen donning a beige and green suit.

As a child kept asking Twinkle several questions, she raised her voice singing the song, and pretended not to hear her. In the backdrop, the child could be heard asking, "What stop is that?" Sharing the video, Twinkle wrote, "My bit in the family singing competition. Some people have a voice that can shatter glass, but my voice is truly special, as I can clearly puncture eardrums without any effort! How many of you love to sing even when you know you are terrible? (upside-down face emoji) #ToneDeafMembersUnite.” As soon as Twinkle shared the post, fans dropped hilarious comments. A person wrote, "@twinklerkhanna @adele is listening on the other side I hope she is smiling." Another one said, “We can feel it in your voice." Among many others, Sikandar Kher commented, "The person will hang up as soon as they hear hello." Twinkle noticed the comment and replied, "hahahaha!"

Twinkle Khanna is quite active on her social media handle and keeps giving her fans and followers a glimpse of her life. She often posts pictures of herself with her kids and well. A few days back, she took to her Instagram handle to post a heartwarming picture of her with her son. Taking to her Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna posted an adorable picture of her with her son who is in London for higher studies. The actress wrote, “Sunday morning is truly special because I get to steal my son from his beloved campus and we can have breakfast together. #sundayshenanigans #LondonDiaries.”