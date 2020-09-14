Twinkle Khanna slams media trials of Rhea Chakraborty: They took a young woman & cut her in half
The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty a few days back in connection with the procurement of drugs. The actress was already under the scanner of the central agencies in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. However, Bollywood celebs are divided in terms of their opinions regarding Rhea’s arrest. Many of them have backed the actress on social media. And the latest to join them is Twinkle Khanna, who has now slammed the ongoing media trials through some hard-hitting references in her blog.
A part of Khanna’s blog reads, “They took a young woman and cut her in half. They sliced through her T-shirt, one that stated ‘Roses are red, violets are blue, let’s smash the patriarchy, me and you’, the blade going into her flesh, her very life draining away before a live audience of millions. What do these magicians tell themselves when the camera is switched off I wonder? Do they justify it as mere collateral damage — one life in exchange for entertaining and distracting 1.3 billion for months?”
Throughout her blog, Khanna uses metaphors and allegories like magicians, illusionists, jokers, etc. to refer to the media trials of Rhea Chakraborty. Earlier, many other celebs came out in support of the actress while seeking justice for her. Among them are Shibani Dandekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, and others. Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea is rejected as of now, and she remains at the Byculla jail.
