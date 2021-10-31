Twinkle Khanna takes a sly dig at ‘sons of famous fathers in news' in her usual Mrs. Funnybones style

Twinkle Khanna, well-known for her book Mrs. Funnybones, is back again with her another write-up, and this time, she wrote about multiple issues that made the headlines. Right from the queer Karwa Chauth advertisement to Aryan Khan's bail denial, the former actress spoke about everything but in her usual Mrs. Funnybones way (yes, humourously). Well, Aryan has been granted bail now and he is finally out of jail after almost three weeks. The star kid was in the headlines after he was arrested earlier this month in the drug raid case.

Speaking about her column, Twinkle talks about ‘sons of famous fathers in news’ without mentioning the above-mentioned controversies. She speaks about Superman Clark Kent’s son who is the new Superman and how he is shown to be a bisexual in an upcoming comic. Going further, she also talks about how her cousin told her to start a CBD (cannabis) oil shop, (hinting at Aryan Khan's case).

As reported in Hindustan Times, the write-up reads, “Stop! Don’t even say it as a joke! In fact, just to be on the safe side, I am going to the extent of refraining from using words like blast, high, diet coke or, for that matter, even ‘Wankhede’ stadium because you never know what meaning they may derive when they seize my phone and go through my WhatsApp chats. And as you must have seen, applying for bail these days seems to take longer than graduating from high school. So sadly, I do not wish to discuss your offer of this particular joint venture.’ I quickly clarify as ‘they’ could be listening. And just so we are clear, this ‘they’ is plural and not a preferred pronoun.”

Coming back to the queer Karwa Chauth advertisement, it had triggered mixed emotions among the netizens. The commercial features two women preparing for their first Karwa Chauth as one applies bleach on the other’s face.

Also Read: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan leaves Mannat to bring back Aryan Khan from Arthur Road jail after his bail