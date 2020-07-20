Twinkle Khanna takes a witty jibe at Akshay Kumar for robbing her pretty, floral mask and it’s hilarious

Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her witty sense of humour, is bagging the attention for her recent comment on husband Akshay Kumar’s post about wearing the mask.

is one of the actors in Bollywood who is often seen raising awareness about social issues. And while COVID 19 outbreak is the most prevailing issue in the country at the moment, the superstar is seen urging fans to take all the required precautionary measures in this crisis situation time and again. In fact, the Khiladi Kumar also shared a public service announcement video on social media reminding people to wear a mask as and when they step out of their respective audience.

In the video, Akshay was seen wearing a floral mask as he urged the fans to wear their mask. But looks like the Kesari star has taken this wife Twinkle Khanna’s mask and the lady also took a jibe at him for the same. As Akki shared the video on his social media handle, Twinkle commented on it saying he must not rob her freshly washed, pretty masks. She wrote, “Also get your own mask and don’t rob your partner’s freshly washed, pretty, floral one.”

Check out Twinkle Khanna’s hilarious comment on husband ’s recent post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Akshay Kumar has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen in Raghava Lawrence directorial Laxmmi Bomb. Besides, he will also be working on his first period drama Prithviraj which will mark the grand Bollywood debut of former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar. Akshay has also been roped in for Aanand La Rai’s upcoming directorial Atrangi Re which will also feature Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in key roles.

