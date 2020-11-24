Twinkle Khanna trying to get Nitara change out of her favourite outfit is every mom ever

Twinkle Khanna, who is an avid social media user, has shared an adorable photo of her daughter with a caption that every mother will relate to. Check out her post.

Twinkle Khanna has been grabbing the headlines for a while now, courtesy her social media posts. The star wife, who enjoys a huge fan base on social media, leaves no opportunity to entertain us with her quirky posts. From sharing her stunning photos, unleashing her quirky side to dropping family pictures, the Mela actress is a true blue social media queen. Besides, the actress often shares a glimpse of her responsibilities and duties as a mother on her social media.

And, in her latest post, the actress seems to be “fed up” of her daughter , who does not want to change out of her favourite outfit. Needless to say, all the mothers will surely relate to her post. Taking to her photo sharing app, the star wife shared an adorable picture of her daughter. Alongside it, she wrote, “Is that a child or a zoo? How many moms are fed up of trying to get their kids to change out of clashing but favourite bits of clothing? #fedup.” In the picture, her baby girl can be seen covering her face behind the toy.

Check out Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, the Barsaat star has been quite active on social media lately and often expresses her feeling on the same. She also takes to social media to extend her wishes. And, speaking of this, Twinkle congratulated the entire team of the web series Delhi Crime for winning at the International Emmy Awards.

While giving a shout out to her dear friend Shefali Shah, she wrote, “Congratulations @shefalishahofficial my fabulous friend Delhi Crime, the hard-hitting crime drama show has bagged an International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2020. To help Delhi Crime fans celebrate, we swam through the streaming platforms to find some of the grittiest crime shows to binge on. We promise that these shows are not your usual suspects, and it definitely is criminal to skip them.”

Credits :Twinkle Khanna Instagram

