Twinkle Khanna unleashes her sassy take on her film Mela; Says 'Film has left a mark or a scar on me'

Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her quirkiness, has shared a hilarious post about her film Mela on social media. Check out the picture.

It is no secret that Twinkle Khanna is an avid social media user and makes sure to keep her fans posted. From sharing quirky posts to treating fans with some stunning pictures, the Barsaat actress makes it a point to keep her loyal fan base updated about her daily life. The star wife often unleashes her quirky side on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, Mrs. Funnybones has shared a hilarious post about her film Mela.

Taking to Instagram, she has posted a picture that shows the poster of her film pasted on a truck. The poster shows the picture of actor Tinu Verma who played the role of the villain named Gujjar in the 2000 release. She captioned the picture as, “Certain things, I suppose, are timeless! This popped up in my messages today and what can I say except Mela has certainly left a mark or a scar, whichever way you look at it, on me and the rest of the nation :).” Needless to say, her post has left netizens rolling on the floor as they drop hilarious comments. One wrote, “Your humor is so good.” Another one said, “Hilarious.”

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram post:

On the work front, the star wife has given several hit films including Barsaat, Khiladi 786 and Baadshah to name a few. Twinkle is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as ‘Pyjamas are Forgiving’, ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ and ‘Mrs Funnybones’. Her first novel, Pyjamas are Forgiving made her the highest-selling female author in India in the year 2018.

Read Also: Rajkummar Rao shares a shirtless pic as he kicks off his next project and ladylove Patralekhaa finds it LIT

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Share your comment ×