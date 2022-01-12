Twinkle Khanna unveils how daughter Nitara looks on first day of virtual schooling

Owing to the widespread effect of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, scores of students are attending the school virtually. Following the suit is superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna’s doting daughter Nitara. The former actress took to Instagram on Wednesday and posted a picture of Nitara dressed in a jacket that even covered her head. Twinkle Khanna has shared how she is seeing her daughter dressed up for day one of the virtual schooling. Twinkle has also said that her daughter has made her sartorial point clear by opting out for a jacket covering her head, as she poked fun at the ‘Bombay crackpots’ amid the temperature dip in the city.

In the post, Twinkle wrote, “Dressing up for the first day of virtual school. She makes her sartorial point clear. Also wearing three pairs of tights and two jackets like all Bombay crackpots who are pretending we actually experience any season besides hot and damp or warm and wet.” The photo sees Nitara standing in a room as she donned a grey jacket with a rainbow design around its corners. The jacket has a head and eyes made of mesh, through wish Nitara seems to peep in. Underneath that Nitara has worn a black long top and pink dotted pyjamas.

Check the post here:

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, scores of fans took to the comments section to drop red heart emoticons. Akshay Kumar too dropped heart emoticons in the comments section as he reacted to the picture of his daughter.

The actress-turned author is quite active on social media and keeps on updating her fans on her day-to-day activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, Twinkle treated her fans to pictures of the new year celebration in the Maldives. She along with Akshay and their children jetted off for the vacation to welcome the new year. At the time, Twinkle posted a picture with Nitara as the duo is seen lying on a suspended net above the ocean and is reading a book.