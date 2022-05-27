Twinkle Khanna wants to ban Karan Johar after having ‘hangover of free drinks’ from his birthday party; WATCH

Karan Johar’s birthday party was a superhit and nothing less than any grand film award. Who’s who of Bollywood graced the bash and social media is still flooded with pictures and videos from the party. Well, we all know that Twinkle Khanna has a great sense of humour and she often succeeds in making her fans crack up at her witty jokes. And she has done it yet again after KJo’s grand party when she even went ahead to say ‘Ban Karan Johar’.

In the hilarious video that Twinkle Khanna posted had her first posing stylishly in the blingy attire that she wore for Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Then came a sleeping selfie with a text ‘This morning at the office’. We can hear Twinkle’s voice in the background saying ‘Karan ki party me gayi thi, kaisa tha?’ followed by a blurry video and later texts like ‘was I well behaved? Maybe? Maybe not? Anyway everyone will be too drunk to remember’. In the end, we can hear her singing the tunes of Salman Khan’s popular song from Kick ‘Hangover’ only with a twist in the lyrics. She also wrote, ‘Ban parties, ban free drinks and ban Karan’.

Check out Twinkle Khanna’s post:

Meanwhile, for the event, Karan Johar picked a blingy green blazer, which he wore with a classic white shirt, a bowtie, and a pair of black pants. He also added a pair of tinted glasses to complete his look. Twinkle Khanna wore a white tee that she layered with a white blazer and a silver blingy skirt. On the occasion of his birthday, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director shared a new project on his social media handle and revealed his next film—an action film.

