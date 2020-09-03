  1. Home
Twinkle Khanna watches Christopher Nolan's Tenet in theatres, hails mum Dimple Kapadia's 'incredible' act

Twinkle Khanna revealed that though Dimple Kapadia won't do any publicity for her film Tenet, she has played a great part in Christopher Nolan's drama.
News,twinkle khanna,Dimple kapadia,Tenet
Twinkle Khanna, who is currently in Scotland with husband Akshay Kumar and their two kids, managed to watch Christopher Nolan's much talked about Tenet in theaters and cannot praise her mum enough for a 'wonderful part'. Taking to Instagram, Twinkle shared what she thought about Tenet. She also revealed that though Dimple Kapadia won't do any publicity for her film, she does play a great part in the film.  

Sharing a picture from the screening, Twinkle wrote, "Finally saw Tenet in the theatre and though my mother is so laid-back that she refuses to do any publicity around it, she has a wonderful part and is completely incredible." 

Twinkle further quoted Variety's review of Tenet and added, " Variety writes, "A sinister whisper network of international arms dealers emerges, with one of them, Priya (the wonderful Dimple Kapadia, in the film's wiliest performance) serving principally to coax the protagonist through the corridors of Nolan's storytelling.” #MamaMia." Anil Kapoor also seemed to be impressed by Dimple's act as he commented, "She's the best." 

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post: 

Just last week, Twinkle shared a behind the scene video of Dimple from the sets of Tenet in which she spoke about working with the legendary Christopher Nolan. "East Or West, Dimple is the Best! I never thought I would riff on an Anu Malik song but this one had to be done:) #Tenet #ProudDaughter #behindthescenes," Twinkle wrote.

Dimple Kapadia starred opposite Robert Pattinson and John David Washington in Tenet which has released in select theatres in the US, Europe, and New Zealand. 

