Twinkle Khanna wishes son Aarav on his birthday: It’s hard enough raising them, but harder to finally let go

Twinkle Khanna on Thursday took to her Instagram and penned a sweet note for her and Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav as he celebrated his 20th birthday on September 15. She dropped an emotional yet adorable post wishing her "wonderful boy". The actress shared cute pictures of her son with balloons and wrote, "And he turns 20! It's hard enough raising them, but it's harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little. We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them. It's been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks." She signed off by writing, "Happy Birthday Aarav!"



Soon after Twinkle shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy happy birthday Beta," while Neela Kothari, Tahira Kashyap and others dropped heart emoticons. “Happy birthday Aarav,” Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania wrote.