Twinkle Khanna wishes son Aarav on his birthday: It’s hard enough raising them, but harder to finally let go
I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks, wrote Twinkle Khanna
Twinkle Khanna on Thursday took to her Instagram and penned a sweet note for her and Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav as he celebrated his 20th birthday on September 15. She dropped an emotional yet adorable post wishing her "wonderful boy". The actress shared cute pictures of her son with balloons and wrote, "And he turns 20! It's hard enough raising them, but it's harder to finally let go. The problem is we create each block of their being. Pile it together in a structure we see fit when they are little. We do this year after year, and get so used to it that we forget that those blocks finally belong to them. It's been hard to step back but I am so proud of what this wonderful boy is building with his blocks." She signed off by writing, "Happy Birthday Aarav!"
Soon after Twinkle shared the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section. Bobby Deol wrote, "Happy happy birthday Beta," while Neela Kothari, Tahira Kashyap and others dropped heart emoticons. “Happy birthday Aarav,” Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania wrote.
Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They also have a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. A few days ago, she celebrated her husband Akshay Kumar's birthday on September 9. Sharing an adorable picture, she wrote a long note that read, "The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master," followed by a heart emoticon.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in ‘Cuttputli’ alongside Rakul Preet Singh. He will next be seen in ‘Ram Setu’ alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. Apart from that, he also has ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in his kitty, which is all se to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.
