Twinkle Khanna wishes son Aarav with cute birthday post; Hrithik Roshan, Malaika Arora, Bobby Deol react

Twinkle Khanna, a powerhouse of talent, often leaves her fans wondering how she manages to do it all. From being a pro at acting and acing writing as ‘Mrs Funnybones’, to being a doting mother to her children Aarav and Nitara, it is safe to say that Twinkle has set inspiration for many women across the country. Notably, on Friday, the loving mother wished her son on his 21st birthday.

Twinkle Khanna wishes son Aarav on his 21st birthday, shares pictures

On Friday afternoon, Twinkle took to Instagram and shared two pictures to wish her son as he turns 21 today. While the first picture had her and Aarav, it displayed the inseparable bond that the mother-son duo share. Meanwhile, the second picture was his childhood picture, and needless to say, mini Aarav looked as adorable as ever in it. Sharing the pictures, Twinkle penned a note for her son and captioned it, “All of 21 and technically a grown man! Raising a child is a bit like building a house and designing each room. You do the best you can, and finally, it's time to hand over the house to its rightful owner who will rearrange the furniture the way they like and pay the bills as well:).” Wishing the best for him on his special day, she further wrote, “Happy birthday my son, and may your unfailing kindness continue bringing a smile to everyone who knows you.”

Check out how other Bollywood celebrities wished Aarav on his birthday

After she shared the pictures on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna’s comment section witnessed a heap of comments flowing in from several Bollywood celebrities. While actress Malaika Arora said, “Happy 21st dear Aarav”, actor Bobby Deol wished him saying, “Happy 21st Beta (Happy 21st son)”. Actress Amrita Arora also wished junior Akshay Kumar and commented, “Happy birthday.” Hrithik Roshan also wished him as he commented, “Happy birthday Superman !” Actresses Gul Panag, Huma Qureshi, Isha Koppikar also reacted to Twinkle Khanna’s pictures.

Fans shower Aarav with birthday wishes

After Bollywood celebrities, many fans too, flooded Twinkle Khanna’s comment section with birthday wishes for Aarav. While a fan said, “Looks like AK sir exactly. Happy Birthday,” another fan wished him by saying, “Happy birthday to your son twinkle Mom. Sending him allot of birthday wishes from Africa. Afreeka se dher Saara Pyaar (Lots of love from Africa).”

