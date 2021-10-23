To twinning tees forever: Kareena Kapoor wishes Malaika Arora on birthday, Amrita calls her fountain of youth

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has kicked off her day by sending sweet birthday wishes to her best friend Malaika Arora. The Laal Singh Chaddha star wished Malaika in an epic style and left netizens in awe of their bond. Malaika and Kareena often twin when they get together with friends and keeping that in mind, the Laal Singh Chaddha star penned a meaningful yet fun wish for Malaika. Not just Kareena, Amrita Arora also shared a lovely wish for her sister and called her fountain of youth.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kareena shared an unseen photo of Malaika and wrote, "O meri lolli lolli To dancing nights and twinning tees forever. Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial." In the photo, Malaika can be seen clad in a neon midi dress whilst munching onto a dish. Further, Amrita Arora also penned a sweet note for her sister Malaika and shared a beautiful throwback photo. In her note, Amrita wrote, "Happy birthday fountain of youth ,May we all bask in ur glory ! Hahahaha ! I love you ,you’re the wind( )beneath my wings … if you know what I mean @malaikaaroraofficial I love you malla."

In a chat with HT, Malaika revealed that she intends to have a quiet birthday celebration this year. She said, " am in no mood to celebrate this year, so I’ll have a quiet birthday at home with family and a few friends. There will be home-cooked food by my mom and that, for me, is the best kind of birthday."

Meanwhile, Last night, Malaika was snapped at beau Arjun Kapoor's house. The birthday girl was seen making her way to Arjun's house ahead of her birthday celebration.

