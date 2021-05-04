Twitter spokesperson says Kangana’s account suspended for repeated violation of hateful conduct policy

As Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account has been permanently suspended, the spokesperson of the micro-blogging site has released a statement for the same.

is one of the actresses in Bollywood who is known for wearing her heart on the sleeves. The National Award winning actress is often seen expressing her unabashed views on different opinions on social media platforms. However, Kangana recently made the headlines after her Twitter account was permanently suspended today after she had allegedly posted a series of tweets inciting violence. It was reported that the Queen actress had posted a horrifying picture of a rape victim from Bengal lying in a pool of blood along with tweeting against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

And while her Twitter account’s permanent suspension has got everyone brimming with an opinion on social media, a spokesperson of the micro-blogging site has stated that the decision was taken because of repeated violation of rules. Releasing a statement about it, the spokesperson stated, “We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter rules specifically our hateful conduct policy & abusive behaviour policy.”

We’ve been clear that we'll take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy&Abusive Behaviour policy:Twitter Spox — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2021

Meanwhile, Kangana had also reacted to the permanent suspension of her Twitter account and stated, “Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering.”

