Twitter user shares Dharmendra & Hema Malini’s pics on old beedi ads, gets a fitting reply from actor

A Twitter user recently took to the micro-blogging site and shared pictures of old ads featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Sharing these adverts of some locally produced beedi, the netizen wrote, “Jab bidi ka ad superstar karte the (When superstars used to feature in beedi ads). Insert any hilarious caption." Soon enough, Dharmendra spotted this tweet and wrote, “Tab …. bin pooche… koi bhi …. kuchh bhi …chhaap deta tha … bhala ho… in mauqa prassaton ka (Then anyone would print anything without seeking permission…good for the opportunists”).

After Dharmendra’s fitting reply, the user replied with an apology and said that he got the pictures off the internet and assumed that superstars truly did the ads. He also requested Dharmendra to write a new poem. His tweet read, “Thanks for the clarification Dharam Ji. Sorry hume toh pata nehin tha, hum ye old photo internet re dekhe aur soche such much mein stars ad karte honge. Aap se reply mila, hum dhanya ho geye. Mera ek request hai, ek sher naya wala, thoda likhiye (Sorry I didn’t know, I saw this old photo on the internet and thought that superstars must really do these ads. I am blessed to get a reply from you. I have a request. Write a new poem)”

Take a look:

Dharmendra and Hema Malini, two of Indian cinema’s popular stars, got married in 1980. The actors have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

On the work front, Dharmendra will be soon seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

