Twitter Wars: Diljit-Kangana to Ram Gopal Varma-Anurag Kashyap, check out these 5 controversial spats

Social media has gone on to hold a place of prime importance in today's tweet-save-scroll world. While celebrities enjoy a massive fan following on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, they also share professional and personal updates. More often than not, many celebs also do not shy away from speaking their mind or shutting down a trolls. Today, we decided to round up some of the most controversial, shocking and hilarious Twitter spats between celebrities.

Check it out:

Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut

One of the most memorable Twitter wars in recent years has been between Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut. The two came at loggerheads during the farmer's protests in India which began in 2020. It all started with Kangana sharing false information about an elderly Sikh woman protesting for a sum of 100 rupees. Even though, Kangana deleted her tweet, it had already caught the attention of netizens including Diljit Dosanjh.

Replying to Kangana, he shared a video of the Sikh woman and tweeted in Punjabi. It read, "Listen to this Kangana, with proof. A person should not be this blind. She (Kangana) keeps on saying anything." In turn, Kangana called Diljit 'Paltu' to which the singer had a befitting response in Punjabi. He said, "Are you a pet of whoever you have worked with? The list will be long then. This isn’t Bollywood, this is Punjab. You know how to play with people’s emotions."

This was the beginning of Diljit-Kangana's Twitter war. The duo then continued to take pot shots at each other for a few weeks.

Ram Gopal Varma and Anurag Kashyap Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet was a box office dud and did not impress movie buffs. However, Anurag had stated that he does not regret making the film and stands by it despite not earning well. Ram Gopal Varma, who was not associated with the film, tweeted, "A director standing by his film rejected by the audience is like him telling a girl "I love myself and I don't care if you don't love me." The tweet turned into a hilarious banter as Anurag replied, "@RGVzoomin sir i love you too much.. now put that Vodka aside and sleep.. lots of kisses." Take a look: Taapsee-Swara and Kangana Ranaut Kangana Ranaut, who is known for speaking her mind, in an interview while talking about nepotism called Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker 'B grade actresses' and 'needy outsiders'. Taapsee and Swara, who also do not hold back from expressing their opinions, shot back at Kangana in their own style. Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor and Shobhaa De

The year was 2010 and words such as trolling were not a part of every day vocabulary. The Twitter spat occurred when writer Shobhaa De's review on Sonam's film I Hate Luv Storys did not go down well with the actress and director Punit Malhotra. While Sonam did not directly hit back at Shobhaa De, she retweeted Punit's tweet and later apologised for taking it too far. Shobhaa's review was titled I Hate Dumb Storys... and it read, "What an absolute waste casting Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor in this utterly dull, total dud of a movie which is more a wonky tribute to Karan Johar's earlier films, songs and screen pairings."

While the tweets have now been deleted, Punit had tweeted, "Guys please don’t take Shobhaa De seriously. She’s a fossil who’s getting no action and going through menopause. So just for her." Sonam had re-tweeted this. But it was soon deleted and an apology was also issued.