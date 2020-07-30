  • facebook
Twitterati drag Taimur Ali Khan in memes as Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic welcome a baby boy

On Thursday, Hardik Pandya took to social media to share the good news with fans that he and Natasa Stankovic welcomed a baby boy. However, netizens ended up including Taimur Ali Khan in the memes that they shared on Twitter.
24620 reads Mumbai
Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya announced a piece of happy news on social media on Thursday as he and Natasa Stankovic welcomed a baby boy. A day back, when they were heading out, Hardik had shared a photo with Natasa and had captioned it, ‘Coming Soon.’ Well, on Thursday, he announced the news with the first glimpse of a baby boy on social media. While wishes and congratulations started pouring in, it also sparked off a meme fest on Twitter where fans dragged paparazzi’s favorite star kid Taimur Ali Khan. 

While wishing Natasa and Hardik, some Twitter users also shared hilarious memes on Taimur Ali Khan. Many memes targeted the popularity of Taimur and how paparazzi click him the most. Other users also included memes about how Natasa and Hardik would be celebrating post the birth of their baby boy, however, the majority of Twitter users shared funny takes on Hardik and Natasa while including Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur in memes. 

Some even shared about competition with Taimur as they shared their tweets on Natasa and Hardik’s baby announcement. 

Here are the memes ft. Taimur post Natasha and Hardik’s announcement:

Meanwhile, as soon as Hardik announced the good news of the baby boy on social media congratulations from his fellow colleagues and friends started pouring in. Virat Kohli, Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Sara Tendulkar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sania Mirza, Shikhar Dhawan and others showered the couple with good wishes and blessed the newly born baby. Amid the lockdown, Hardik had shared photos of getting hitched with Natasa and left everyone in a state of surprise. 

Also Read|Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic become proud parents to a baby boy; cricketer shares first glimpse

