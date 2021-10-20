Twitterati REACT as Aryan Khan's bail is rejected by Mumbai Sessions Court in cruise drugs case

In a major blow to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the court on Wednesday rejected his son Aryan Khan's bail plea. Shah Rukh Khan's son will continue to stay in Arthur Road jail for more days. To note, it has already been 17 days since Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug bust on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast. It is now being reported that the star kid will now have to file his bail application in the Bombay High Court.

It is worth mentioning here that his plea was rejected last week following which the 23-year-old was sent to Mumbai's Arthur Road Central Jail. It was also reported that he also had an emotional video conversation with his parents over the past weekend. Along with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea has also been rejected. Aryan Khan's lawyers Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai argued in court that no drugs were found on him. But the anti-drugs agency claimed strong evidence from the star kid’s WhatsApp chats.

As soon as his bail news came out, people reacted on Twitter. One of the users wrote, “The only reason he's not getting one is because he is SRK's son and man do I feel bad for that boy.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

#AryanKhanBail denied again.



Judiciary was the main pillar of democracy which has crumbled under a regressive and blatant political regime. — Bandit (@BanditOnYour6) October 20, 2021

what the hell is this going on in our country #AryanKhan has not done anything then also he is in jail since 3 oct what is his fault not a single #drug was found from him then also he is and today without any argument bail application got rejected is this our law #AryanKhanBail — Ashu (@srkian_ashu) October 20, 2021

Again bail plea rejected!!!! I can smell the biggest conspiracy with this.. they are doing this on purpose.. #NCB should be suspended if they don’t find proper justification for this.. enough of bullshit to get media attention.@narcoticsbureau #AryanKhanBail — Mohit Sidhpura (@Mohitsid23) October 20, 2021

Court reserved bail order for 5 days in order to reject it in 5 minutes.

A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE. #AryanKhanBail — Mr VEER (@EVASIVEVEER) October 20, 2021

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and many others have come out in support of the SRK. Reportedly, the drugs case has also ignited a political row with the Maharashtra government accusing the NCB.

