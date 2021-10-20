Twitterati REACT as Aryan Khan's bail is rejected by Mumbai Sessions Court in cruise drugs case

Aryan Khan in jail in drugs case
In a major blow to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the court on Wednesday rejected his son Aryan Khan's bail plea. Shah Rukh Khan's son will continue to stay in Arthur Road jail for more days. To note, it has already been 17 days since Aryan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug bust on a cruise liner off the Mumbai coast. It is now being reported that the star kid will now have to file his bail application in the Bombay High Court.

It is worth mentioning here that his plea was rejected last week following which the 23-year-old was sent to Mumbai's Arthur Road Central Jail. It was also reported that he also had an emotional video conversation with his parents over the past weekend. Along with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail plea has also been rejected. Aryan Khan's lawyers Satish Maneshinde and Amit Desai argued in court that no drugs were found on him. But the anti-drugs agency claimed strong evidence from the star kid’s WhatsApp chats.

As soon as his bail news came out, people reacted on Twitter. One of the users wrote, “The only reason he's not getting one is because he is SRK's son and man do I feel bad for that boy.”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan and many others have come out in support of the SRK. Reportedly, the drugs case has also ignited a political row with the Maharashtra government accusing the NCB.

Anonymous : I feel so bad for him and his family.
Anonymous : India is among top 5 corrupt countries, wonder why?
Anonymous : blind fans, if made a mistake face it, being in fame comes with +ve's and -ve's
Anonymous : Those who are saying that BJP has conspired Aryan’s arrest are the biggest conspirators working to bring down the government and Indians
Anonymous : He’s paying that he’s the son of SRK. So unfair.
Anonymous : Paid pr tweets so typical
Anonymous : I tweeted and I was not paid. Get a life.
Anonymous : tu fail hai. bail or no bail.
Anonymous : Are you paid to say that?
Anonymous : NCB misuse of power should be reigned in by HC and SC. Waste of resources on case with no substance.
Anonymous : Many have been arrested in this case. his name comes out only because of his father. does not mean they are targetting only him.
Anonymous : I call it targeting when he's being held for so long when nothing was found on n him
Anonymous : why will any one conspire against SRK and his son ?
Anonymous : Maybe ego battles
