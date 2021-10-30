Twitteratis review Emraan Hashmi starrer Dybbuk, call it ‘one of the best horror films’

Helmed by Jay K, Dybbuk is a recently released supernatural horror movie starring Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the movie found its premiere via OTT platform Amazon Prime on Friday, October 29. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a newly married woman who brings home an antique Jewish box. As soon as the mystic box finds its place inside the residence, the couple begins to experience spine-chilling paranormal events.

It’s just been a day after the movie surfaced online, but it appears that Indian audiences have already begun to binge on the new horror flick. Twitteratis in massive numbers have taken to the micro-blogging site to review this latest Emraan Hashmi starrer. While some users were left fascinated with Hashmi’s performance, for many others the setting of the film became an attention-worthy factor. Here, we have compiled the reaction of netizens after watching this horror movie.

Users in large numbers agreed that they were shaken to their core upon watching the eerie scenes in the movie. A netizen shared, “Well good luck with me sleeping tonight thanks to a certain @emraanhashmi and @nikifyinglife this movie #Dybbuk scared me! Good to know a bit of Jewish culture too. Well made horror movie which I have to say.” Another wrote, “#Dybbuk #DybbukOnPrime @emraanhashmi my God nothing ever better made than this horror journey. What a movie and what a performance, mind blowing.” Take a look.

Just completed #Dybbuk . Even i watched the original one, but @emraanhashmi @nikifyinglife nailed it,the BGM, there are some scenes that are way better than the original one. One thing i definitely say when it comes to horror genre no one ever can come close to @emraanhashmi sir — Saurabh Chandra (@being_saurav_) October 29, 2021

Inshallah!!Watched #Dybbuk

Fantastic movie

Sam @emraanhashmi you nailed it man...Felt so good to see you possessed; i mean in your horror movies generally seen you as a saviour,as a ghost itself #RaazReboot but this one is something different Loved It! #EmraanHashmi pic.twitter.com/evZyY8lOwQ — Ekta Gupta (@Emmi_Lover_Ekta) October 29, 2021

#Dybbuk is a masterpiece

One of the best horror film I've watched so far. Simply teriffic @emraanhashmi is amazing @nikifyinglife is superb actor #DybbukReview #EmraanHashmi — Adarshbinoy_2 (@Tweet2Mrx) October 29, 2021

#Dybbuk #DybbukOnPrime @emraanhashmi my God nothing ever better made than this horror journey. What a movie and what a performance, mind blowing — jai shri ram (@Drmanikmathur) October 29, 2021

Well good luck with me sleeping tonight thanks to a certain @emraanhashmi and @nikifyinglife this movie #Dybbuk scared me! Good to know a bit of Jewish culture too. Well made horror movie which I have to say. — Mo Chugz (@mc_chug) October 28, 2021

What to say about your looks Emraan @emraanhashmi So simple, yet so fascinating Emraan right now I'm somehow lost sharing my reviews and all, as I've fallen in love with you once again Emraan You're the real Moon, different than anyone & most special #dybbuk pic.twitter.com/4LDgYAuUky — Samapti Roy (@RoySamapti) October 29, 2021

Just finished #Dybbuk ... one of the best from @nikifyinglife and looking gorgeous as always...No doubt @emraanhashmi is best versatile actor and he proved once again...#DybbukOnPrime — Sameer Shaikh (@sameer_shaikh45) October 29, 2021

