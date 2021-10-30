Twitteratis review Emraan Hashmi starrer Dybbuk, call it ‘one of the best horror films’

Twitteratis review Emraan Hashmi starrer Dybbuk, call it ‘one of the best horror films’
Helmed by Jay K, Dybbuk is a recently released supernatural horror movie starring Emraan Hashmi and Nikita Dutta in the lead roles. Owing to the ongoing pandemic, the movie found its premiere via OTT platform Amazon Prime on Friday, October 29. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a newly married woman who brings home an antique Jewish box. As soon as the mystic box finds its place inside the residence, the couple begins to experience spine-chilling paranormal events.

It’s just been a day after the movie surfaced online, but it appears that Indian audiences have already begun to binge on the new horror flick. Twitteratis in massive numbers have taken to the micro-blogging site to review this latest Emraan Hashmi starrer. While some users were left fascinated with Hashmi’s performance, for many others the setting of the film became an attention-worthy factor. Here, we have compiled the reaction of netizens after watching this horror movie.

Dybbuk Twitter review:

Users in large numbers agreed that they were shaken to their core upon watching the eerie scenes in the movie. A netizen shared, “Well good luck with me sleeping tonight thanks to a certain @emraanhashmi and @nikifyinglife this movie #Dybbuk scared me! Good to know a bit of Jewish culture too. Well made horror movie which I have to say.” Another wrote, “#Dybbuk #DybbukOnPrime @emraanhashmi my God nothing ever better made than this horror journey. What a movie and what a performance, mind blowing.” Take a look.

Credits: Still from Dybbuk


