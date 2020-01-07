Twitterverse not happy with Deepika Padukone, feel her stint at JNU protests are for publicity

Twitter is divided in their opinion about Deepika Padukone's stint at the JNU protests, and well, looks like some are not very happy. Here's what they are talking about.
10136 reads Mumbai Updated: January 7, 2020 10:51 pm
Twitterverse not happy with Deepika Padukone, feel her stint at JNU protests are for publicityTwitterverse not happy with Deepika Padukone, feel her stint at JNU protests are for publicity
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The JNU protests have created a rift on social media with making it an Us versus Them fight, while some are pro protests, many are not, owing to their own ideologies And well, the protests have received the support of not just the common man but also has many Bollywood celebrities come out in support of the protests and express solidarity with the students. The latest to do so, is Deepika Padukone, who went on campus to protest along with the students at JNU.

And well, with the advent of social media, everything that celebrities do, comes under the scanner. And while many have lauded Deepika for being a part of the protests as she was in the capital for Chhapaak promotions, many feel that this is just another publicity stint and in fact, think that the actress wouldn't have been a part of the protests if her movie wasn't releasing anytime soon. And all of this has lead to Twitter trending #BoycottChhapaak.

Check out the Tweets here:

(ALSO READ: JNU Protests: Deepika Padukone joins the protests at JNU to express solidarity with students)

Meanwhile, fans are also supporting her for taking a stand, and feel that this is one reason to be proud of the actress for she knows it might cost her fans, and a little more. Check out some reactions here:

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and will be co-starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and will narrate the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. 

Credits :TwitterAPH IMAGES

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Comments

Anonymous

Deepika isn't doing this because it's something she believes in. She is doing it to promote her movie. Disgusting

Anonymous

Your fashion designer has chosen a perfect outfit

Anonymous

Atleast she has guts to go there . It might be during movie release. But there was ways to avoid it . Huge Respect

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement