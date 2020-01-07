Twitterverse not happy with Deepika Padukone, feel her stint at JNU protests are for publicity

Twitter is divided in their opinion about Deepika Padukone's stint at the JNU protests, and well, looks like some are not very happy. Here's what they are talking about.

The JNU protests have created a rift on social media with making it an Us versus Them fight, while some are pro protests, many are not, owing to their own ideologies And well, the protests have received the support of not just the common man but also has many Bollywood celebrities come out in support of the protests and express solidarity with the students. The latest to do so, is , who went on campus to protest along with the students at JNU.

And well, with the advent of social media, everything that celebrities do, comes under the scanner. And while many have lauded Deepika for being a part of the protests as she was in the capital for Chhapaak promotions, many feel that this is just another publicity stint and in fact, think that the actress wouldn't have been a part of the protests if her movie wasn't releasing anytime soon. And all of this has lead to Twitter trending #BoycottChhapaak.

Check out the Tweets here:

"Actor" is one who acts to earn their living. #BoycottChhapaak — (@bitter_truth_00) January 7, 2020

This is expected form bollywood

Bollywood is a sex industry

Where there is no culture .#BoycottChhapaak — Balram (@Balram77783145) January 7, 2020

Trending at 1 hope it makes big difference.

Go and watch tanhaji. #BoycottChhapaak pic.twitter.com/lw27sNQvD3 — Punkaj (@pankajchaubey07) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, fans are also supporting her for taking a stand, and feel that this is one reason to be proud of the actress for she knows it might cost her fans, and a little more. Check out some reactions here:

Dear Puritans: Yeah, #DeepikaPadukone is yet to go to #AMU and #Jamia!

She is an actress, not a revolutionary. Her standing up for #JNU at the cost of getting hounded, losing fans and being declared anti-National is Stand ENOUGH!

Cut down on your political correctness, please! — Samar (@Samar_Anarya) January 7, 2020

U couldn't have made us more proud @deepikapadukone..#Chappak is already a hit..U r non-living if ur inner consciousness is dead..More power to u and others who r standing with the victim students..#ChhapaakOnPaytm #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/EW49pobn6c — Anubhav Parihar (@PariharAnubhav) January 7, 2020

Hats off @deepikapadukone. Finally a top actor of bollywood had the guts to stand up. Other top stars are cowards and scared creatures. Hats off Deepu . #DeepikaPadukone — Sumit Surya Prakash (@Sumit_LFC6times) January 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Chhapaak is slated for a release on January 10, 2020, and will be co-starring Vikrant Massey in the lead role. The movie is directed by Meghna Gulzar, and will narrate the real-life story of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

