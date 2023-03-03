Two men break into Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat by scaling outer wall, detained

On Thursday, two young men trespassed onto Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat in Mumbai. They reportedly broke into Mannat and entered SRK’s residence by scaling the outer compound wall. They were apprehended by Shah Rukh’s security guards. The security team informed the Bandra police, and they were handed over to the cops. The two men were questioned at length by the police, during which they claimed that they had come from Gujarat to meet Shah Rukh Khan.

Two men trespass onto Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat

As per a report by Hindustan Times, this incident took place at around 4 am. The two men have been booked for trespassing and other relevant offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is underway. A police officer informed that the two men are fans of Shah Rukh Khan who wanted to meet him, and catch a glimpse of the superstar up close. So far, the investigation hasn’t revealed any other mala fide intentions. The police are reportedly calling their family members, and will also check with the Gujarat police if they have a criminal record.

Was Shah Rukh Khan at home when two men broke into his bungalow Mannat?

As per a report in ETimes, the men were apprehended by Shah Rukh’s security as they were seen loitering on the premises of Mannat. However, the report states that when the men jumped into the Mannat compound, Shah Rukh was not at home. A source told ETimes that SRK was reportedly away shooting for Jawan. He came home later and went to sleep. “After that, the Mannat security staff caught the 2 fans who were hiding in the premises,” said the source.

