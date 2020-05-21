Two more staff members test positive for COVID 19 at Janhvi Kapoor's residence

After Charan Sahu, two more house helps have tested positive for COVID 19 at Boney Kapoor's residence at Green Acres, Lokhandwala.

The ongoing Coronavirus outbreak has indeed brought about a lot of trouble to the country and the entire world. Everyone has been trying to keep up with the ongoing situation by trying to do their best and stay home while following social distancing when heading out for essentials. The increasing number of cases as far as the COVID 19 situation is concerned has lead to the extension of the lockdown until May 31st. Amid all of this, reports about a house help testing positive at Boney Kapoor's residence has come afore.

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor both shared statements, stating how one of their house helps has tested positive for COVID 19 and the same was confirmed by Oshiwara Police Station PI, Dayanand Bangar. This makes it a total of 3 cases in their house, including the first positive case, that of Charan Sahu. We hope everyone else in the house is safe and is maintaining the required protocol and keeping in quarantine.

Boney Kapoor shared a statement regarding the same and wrote, “Myself, my children (Janhvi Kapoor & ) and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the Government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan would soon recover and be back at home with us.”

Credits :SpotboyE

