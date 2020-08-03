Two Years of Karwaan: 5 reasons why Irrfan, Dulquer's journey is a memorable road trip on celluloid

Irrfan, Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar took us through the scenic roads of South India in their unforgettable blue van and a series of unfortunate events in Karwaan.

Bollywood and road trips is a well-versed type. From Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Piku, films featuring road trips have time and again put forth the theory of rediscovering oneself. Debutant director Akarsh Khurana in 2018 gave us one such memorable road trip titled Karwaan. Starring late actor Irrfan, Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan and Little Things actress Mithila Palkar, the film took us through the scenic roads of South India in their unforgettable blue van and a series of unfortunate events. The film was also Irrfan's penultimate project before he took a backseat from films due to his ailing health.

Today, as Karwaan completes two years, we decided to list down five reasons why Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila's journey made for a memorable road trip on celluloid. Check it out:

1. Irrfan and Dulquer's hilarious banter

As Shaukat and Avinash Rajpurohit, Irrfan and Dulquer's chemistry onscreen and timing hit the perfect note. The reserved Avinash and Shaukat's socially confident persona was the right balance that Akarsh Khurana managed to strike in the script. Dulquer was impressive as Avinash in his debut Bollywood film and Irrfan as Shaukat simply won hearts every time he appeared on the screen.

2. Mithila and Irrfan's love-hate relationship

Mithila as Tanya defined the term spoilt brat and at the same time had qualms about accepting it. Tanya and Shaukat's love-hate relationship begins from the minute she calls him 'driver' in their first scene together. Tanya's bubble is burst by Shaukat's no-nonsense attitude and worldly ways. Their relationship is a heartwarming one and simply a special one.

3. The beautiful South India

Karwaan took us through roads and bylanes of South India and Avinash Arun's cinematography weaved the magic on celluloid. From serene lakes to stunning visuals of small bridges and lined coconut trees, Karwaan's beauty truly lied in its picturesque setting.

4. Prateek Kuhad's Music/SlowCheetah's rap

While performances in Karwaan were top notch, so was the music composed by various artists like Prateek Kuhad, Anurag Saikia, SlowCheetah, Shwetang Shankar and Imaad Shah. From Arijit Singh's Chota Sa Fasana to Kuhad's Saansein, these songs seemed to blend right in and turn out to be great road trip anthems. Not to forget the quirkly penned Heartquake by Akarsh Khurana and SlowCheetah.

5. A wholesome journey

Karwaan may not have impressed the critics completely, but that's because the film had the potential to become so much more. The film's script may have let down many, but this hilarious road trip and the wholesome journey had a lot to offer. It isn't often that a road trip comedy-drama keeps you invested in the characters while you too go along on a memorable voyage. The film's anniversary has definitely left us reminiscing about Irrfan and his impressive performances, yet again.

Did you love Karwaan? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Mithila Palkar pays special tribute to her Karwaan co star Irrfan as she bids him final goodbye; WATCH

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×