Udaipur sunrise with Sara Ali Khan and her desi look is perfect to start your day; PHOTOS

Over the past few days, Sara Ali Khan has been soaking in Rajasthani vibes as she is spending time in Udaipur. While doing so, Sara is chronicling her time in Udaipur on her social media handle via photos and stories. And now, on Thursday morning, the actress added another adventure to her Udaipur diaries. The gorgeous star seemed to have taken off a trek on a hill on Thursday morning to enjoy a beautiful sunrise and on her handle, she gave fans a glimpse of it.

Taking to her Instagram stories Sara shared a video in which she is seen enjoying the sunrise from a height. In the photos, she is seen sitting at the edge of a hill while soaking in the morning sunrise vibes in Udaipur. Sara is seen sporting a desi look in the photos. She is seen clad in a yellow and orange suit with a dupatta. With her hair left open and a no makeup look, Sara painted a pretty picture as she went out and about in Udaipur in the morning.

Take a look:

Previously, Sara shared glimpses from her visits to various temples in Udaipur and her desi looks seemed to have impressed her fans. Not just this, while in Rajasthan, Sara also tried her hand at making rotis on a desi 'chulha' and shared a glimpse of it on social media too.

On the work front, Sara will be seen next in Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Reportedly, the film will head for an OTT release on Netflix amid the ongoing COVID 19 pademic. The film is helmed by Aanand L Rai and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

