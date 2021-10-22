Uday Chopra remembers father Yash Chopra on his death anniversary: He took a part of me with him

Yash Chopra was one of the legendary filmmakers in Indian cinema. The king of romance passed away 9 years ago. His last released film remains to be ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. Uday Chopra took to Twitter and remembered his father. He wrote, “My father passed away this day 9 years ago. He left a void not only in the film industry but in the lives of all he touched. I think he took a part of me with him which I may never get back, but that is fine. We are all incomplete beings and we must learn to live with that”.

Further remembering his father, Uday wrote, “But it’s not just Love that I felt for him. It was like a brotherhood that I lost. We understood that we were deeply different creatures and yet we accepted each other, with not just respect, but with humor. That’s how I will remember him…With respect and humor. My Dad always!!!” In 2020, Aditya Chopra remembered Yash Chopra via a note posted on YRF’s Instagram page. Aditya wrote, “He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company.”

Aditya further wrote, “All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hard work and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films”. He added, “Across 5 decades YRF, at its core, has been a traditional company with deep-rooted old world values and a conservative approach to business.”

