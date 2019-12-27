Udham Singh biopic: Vicky Kaushal starrer wraps up its final schedule in Europe; See pics

Udham Singh biopic starring Vicky Kaushal which went on floors in April this year has wrapped up its final shoot schedule in Europe.

After giving an amazing performance in URI: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal is back to give another impactful performance in for the Udham Singh biopic which will be directed by Shoojit Sircar. For those who are unaware, Udham Singh was a nationalist who had shot Michael O’Dwyer dead, the man responsible for the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre which had taken place on April 13, 1919. Vicky Kaushal will be seen sporting a clean-shaven look sans his trademark beard and mustache.

The movie which went on floors in April this year has wrapped up its final shoot schedule in Europe. Director Shoojit Sircar announced the wrap up on his Instagram post. Sharing a group picture of the team, he wrote, "Felt numb when it got over.. Did not wish Shaheed Udham shooting get over .. Wish I could keep him alive..clutched him.. Hugged him.. Heartfelt thanks to my fearless crew." He also shared another picture which was also shared by Vicky Kaushal. In the picture, we can see, Vicky posing with Shoojit and the makers of the film.

Check out Shoojit Sircar's post here:

Vicky Kaushal will be portraying the titular role in the movie Sardar Udham Singh. It is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2020. The film is one of the most ambitious projects of Shoojit Sircar and he revealed that he is very nervous and emotional about the film. He said,"With my writers Ritesh Shah and Shubhendu Bhattacharya my friends Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and Vicky Kaushal, one of the most dynamic young actors today, and my years of experience, I want to bring this largely unknown revolutionary alive on screen."

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal pays tribute to Sardar Udham Singh on his 120th birth anniversary; View POST

Credits :Instagram

Read More