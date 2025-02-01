Udit Narayan kisses female fans on lips during concert; receives major backlash from netizens: ‘Can't believe my eyes’

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault.

A viral video of Udit Narayan has caused a stir, as it shows the veteran playback singer kissing female fans during a concert. The footage has left fans in shock, with many taking to social media to express their disbelief and criticize his actions.

During one of his live performances, Udit Narayan was filmed unexpectedly leaning in to kiss female fans on the lips while singing Tip Tip Barsa Paani on stage. In the footage, the singer even directs a bouncer to allow a fan to take a selfie before kissing her on the lips. The surprising act has left audiences shocked, with social media buzzing with reactions.

The footage has sparked a range of reactions online. One user expressed shock, writing, “W*f is happening.” Another wrote, “Security is asking the crowd to enjoy the music and stay away from Udit sir; he is lethal.” A third commenter noted, “The uncle who came to click the pic finally realized.”

Others criticized the behavior, with one remarking, “What the hell was that? And why did more women keep allowing it after the first attempt? The best part is people won’t classify this as serious groping because he is Udit. Sh*tty double standards of society.” Some fans, while still admiring his talent, disapproved, with one saying, “A big fan of his skill but this is so wrong.”

Another wrote, “Can’t believe my eyes... w*f is this? And we worship these celebs.” One user summed it up with, “Singers ki realities ab samne aa rhi he,” highlighting the growing concern over celebrity behavior.

Udit Narayan has remained silent on the incident, leaving many wondering if he will address the growing backlash surrounding his actions at the concert.

Udit Narayan, 69, is one of Bollywood's most iconic male playback singers, with a career spanning several decades. Known for his melodious voice, Udit has lent his vocals to timeless songs in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Rangeela, Pukar, Dhadkan, Lagaan, Devdas, Veer-Zaara, and Student of the Year, among many others. His contribution to Indian music has earned him immense recognition, including four National Film Awards.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.