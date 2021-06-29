Udta Punjab: Here’re 5 reasons why persevering Mary Jane played by Alia Bhatt deserves her own spin off

Alia Bhatt played a migrant worker in Udta Punjab who inspires to alter the course of her life and endures suffering for the cause. Here is why her character deserves a whole narrative.

Over the course of a career that is only 9 years into the show business so far, has played a gambit of roles that range through multiple genres of films. The actress started her career with a high school romantic comedy Student of the Year and delivered a highly nuanced performance in her second film ‘Highway’. Udta Punjab is a film with a massive star cast including , Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Alia portrayed the character of a migrant worker from northern India, who is working in Punjab. Her character tries to rise above her situation and goes through an incredible journey.

Here are 5 reasons why Alia’s character Mary Jane deserves her own spin off

Mary Jane is ambitious

Alia Bhatt’s character lives under some harsh circumstances near the fields in Punjab and is made to work day and night. She has no friends and family around but she certainly has courage. Although she picks a route of crime to rise above her financial conditions by trying to sell a packet of drugs, she is extremely willing to do whatever it takes. She gets caught up in the web of illegal activities and endures a ton of pain but simply never breaks, where many people would have.

Mary Jane never gives up

By drug lords, Alia’s character is made to suffer a ton of pain day in and out. She gets injected with lethal drugs and reaches the very bottom of humanity. Her ability to endure pain and still see some positivity when looking out of the window is unbelievable.

Mary Jane is fierce

At a certain point in the film, Mary Jane escapes from the house of drug lords and finds Tommy Singh played by Shahid. She refuses to take his help though she is in desperate need and allows herself to fight her own battles.

Mary Jane is inspiring

Alia’s character is certainly not inspiring in the way that she chose to rise through the ugliness of her life but she is inspiring when she decides to leave it all behind. Shahid’s character is having the hardest time composing a tune and he gets tremendously inspired by Mary Jane.

Mary Jane achieves serenity

While being tortured, she would look out the window and see this liberating picturesque view of Goa. The view kept her fighting the odds and became a dream. By the end of the film, she is sitting on a beach in Goa and just walks inside the water to feel free.

