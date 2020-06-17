Udta Punjab: Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena & Diljit’s film clocks 4 years; Here’s why it's a must watch

Today, as Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Udta Punjab clocks 4 years, we rounded up a series of reasons as to why we feel that the film is a must watch. Read on!

Udta Punjab, black comedy crime film, starring , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh is a 2016 film that is set in Punjab and highlights the increasing drug abuse problem in the state. Directed by Abhishek Chaubey, the film hit the screens on June 17, 2016, and today, as the film clocks four years, we decided to celebrate this gem of a film and therefore, we rounded up a series of reasons as to why we feel that Udta Punjab is a must watch and for all those, who have seen the movie, we reckon you should give it a watch again.

Udta Punjab was a commercial success, and at that time, it turned out to be Shahid’d largest opening at that time. From Tommy Singh, to Alia Bhatt’s ‘first class’ acting to Diljit Dosanjh, Udta Punjab cast was one reason why it added to the films’ popularity, amidst other reasons.

Shahid Kapor as Tommy Singh

The biggest takeaway of the film was hands down, Shahid Kapoor as Tommy Singh because in Shahid’s own words, he does everything wrong in the first five minutes, and by the end of the fifth minute, everyone should love him. Whosoever has seen the film, we all know that Tommy Singh was one of Shahid’s toughest role, back in the day and talking about him, Tommy is obnoxious, rude, badly behaved.

Udta Punjab based on Punjab’s drug problem

We all know that Udta Punjab is a film that talks about the drug abuse in Punjab, and it is something that is rampant in Punjab, and therefore, the film, from the word go, was mired in controversies. Talking about the film's controversies, the censor board wanted to cut the as close to 89 scenes from the films, and also, remove the word Punjab from the film. However, when producer Anurag Kashyap went to the High Court, the film was allowed to run with no 89 cuts but just one cut. According to a survey conducted by the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre (NDDTC) at AIIMS in 2015, in over ten districts in Punjab, more than 1.23 lakh people were heroin-dependent, 2.3 lakh were surviving on opoids and an alarming 8.6 lakh people were estimated to be habitual drug users.

Songs

From Chitta Ve, Ikk Kudi, to Da Da Dasse, Udta Punjab’s songs were a massive hit especially with the youth because Amit Trivedi had incorporated psychedelic trance and hip hop into the music. Since the film is about drugs, the songs of the film are edgier and on the face.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor

Besides Tommy Singh, one of Udta Punjab’s highlights was Alia Bhatt’s stellar performances as a migrant Bihari labourer in this movie, and of course, Kareena Kapoor Khan. Although Kareena has a relatively small but important role in the movie, she hogs the limelight with her crusade against the drug mafia and not to forget, Kareena’s chemistry with Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh is unmissable.

