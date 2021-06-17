Udta Punjab turns 5: Controversies to standout acts, here's what makes Shahid, Alia & Kareena's film special

Today, as Udta Punjab clocks 5 years, we decided to revisit the film's standout performances, music and even controversies. Check it out.

Back in 2016, director Abhishek Chaubey took us to the dark side and shined light upon the drug issues prevalent in north India `with Udta Punjab. He managed to do it skillfully with the help of creatively intertwined stories, dark humour and drama. Udta Punjab which starred , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh clocks five years today. Prior to the film's release, it got muddled in a controversy like no other with its producers Anurag Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and Vikramaditya Motwane among others even knocking the doors of Bombay High Court.

Today, as the film clocks 5 years, we decided to revisit Udta Punjab's standout performances, music and even controversies. Take a look:

Standout Acts

The four leading characters of Abhishek Chaubey's crime thriller, Shahid, Alia, Kareena and Diljit, not only made the characters seem life like but even relatable. Their impressive acting performances, be it Shahid as a rockstar or Kareena Kapoor Khan as a doctor and social worker, the actors with their impressive performances completely immersed us into their world and kept us hooked. Alia even received an award for her role as a migrant labourer, while Diljit's heartbreaking story as a cop was the icing on the cake. The film's supporting cast was another gem.

Udta Punjab Trivia

From Ishaan Khatter working on the film as an assistant director to being approached for the role, Udta Punjab's trivia is an exciting one. For the unversed, Ishaan worked as an assistant director and also made a few second cameo in the film. Apart from him, Priyanka Chopra was first approached to play one of the female leads. While the actress reportedly turned it down, was then picked. However, the female lead roles finally went to Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Did you know that Shahid, Alia and Kareena also slashed their fees by half for the project.

Music

Composed by Amit Trivedi, Udta Punjab's soundtrack is one of its strongest suit. From Ikk Kudi to Da Da Dasse to even the intense title track Udta Punjab, the film's music was a total winner and well received by the audiences. Which is your favourite track?

Controversies

Udta Punjab witnessed a major controversy just weeks before release as the censor board demanded a total of 89 cuts citing vulgarity, inappropriate language and references to Punjab. The film's producers fought back and approached the Bombay High Court which allowed for the film's release with an A certificate and just a single cut. Producer Anurag Kashyap had also lashed out at then CBFC chief Pankaj Nihalani and called him a 'dictator'. Several industry veterans rallied behind Kashyap and Udta Punjab making the film one of the most talked about topics in recent times.

The Big Reunion

While the impressive casting was definitely one of the highlights of Udta Punjab, fans also could not wait to see exes Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the same film. While the duo did not share screen space, they definitely promoted the film together which gave fans ample reasons to cheer for.

Do you love or like Udta Punjab? Let us know in the comments below.

