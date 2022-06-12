Uff, Ananya Panday making 'every hair flip count' in this new VIDEO; Watch

Ananya Panday needs no introduction. In a short span of time, the actress successfully created a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She entered in the industry with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 in the year 2019. After that, she appeared in several movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Ananya shared a video in the reels section of Instagram. In the video, the actress can be seen doing a hair flip like a diva. She also put the background song 'Rangisari' from Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo. Ananya can be seen wearing a sequin top with basic black jegging. While sharing the video, she wrote, "it’s not perfect but I don’t hate it makin every hair flip count". Her caption also suggested that ace designer Manish Malhotra shot the video. As soon as she posted the reel, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments.

For those unaware, Ananya Panday was last seen in Sakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in lead roles. It also featured Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor in pivotal roles. Ananya received lots of appreciation for her role in the film Gehraiyaan.

Next, the 23-year-old actress has some interesting projects in her kitty. Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav.

