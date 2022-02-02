Uff, Deepika Padukone is making us go gaga over her bold outfit and 'jeans' & we're screaming 'good looks'

Anything Deepika Padukone wears before stepping out becomes an immediate rage. Deepika Padukone is a beauty who always succeeds in captivating her audience with her fashion game. The actress has been slaying in her outfits and setting the internet on fire with her beautiful outfits for the past couple of weeks as she promotes her forthcoming film Gehraiyaan. Recently, she uploaded some gorgeous pictures on her Instagram and mesmerized her audience. Her bold look is sure to make you realize that she did inherit all the good-looking ‘jeans’ in her family.

In the pics that Deepika Padukone shared on Instagram, she looked stunning in a red halter top and dark blue jeans. Along with the look, she opted for a sleek hairstyle, dangling black and golden earrings. Oh, and did we mention her perfect make-up? Yep, seems like Deepika is still continuing with her streak of bold red clothing. Just a few weeks back, when the Gehraiyaan trailer was launched virtually, the actress blessed our eyes in her red leather dress with a plunging neckline. Deepika Padukone’s the definition of beauty and you can’t change our mind about it.

Check Deepika's post:

In Gehraiyaan, Deepika, Siddhant, Ananya along with Dhairya Karwa will be seen. It is directed by Shakun Batra and backed by Karan Johar. The entire cast has been quite busy with the promotional activities currently. The film will be releasing on February 11, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. To note, the film Gehraiyaan is about the complexities of life, relationships, love, friendship, and betrayal.

