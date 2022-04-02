Uff, Disha Patani is a sight to behold in LATEST video; Watch

Disha Patani often makes headlines for several reasons. Be it her style quotient, chemistry with Tiger Shroff or her Instagram posts, the actress and her fan following make their presence felt on social media. The actress made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and has never looked back. People love her for her wit and charm. On Friday, she shared some gorgeous clips and pictures on her Instagram stories looking an absolute dream and we cannot stop gushing about her beauty.

In the Instagram stories that Disha shared, she wanted us to focus on her beautiful accessories and we did! She looked stunning in her baby pink tube top and a white jacket that she threw on. Oh, and her accessory in question? It was an exquisite silver butterfly necklace that suited her just too well. She also had a little baby pink bag. However, our personal favourite accessory of hers was the sweet, infectious smile on her face that glowed with excitement as she flaunted her jewellery. Along with the story, she wrote, “Love my butterflies.”

Check Disha's stories HERE:

On the work front, Disha will be seen in Yodha with Sidharth Malhotra. She also has Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Tara Sutaria. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. Meanwhile, a sequel to her and Aditya Roy Kapur's Malang has also been announced. It seems Disha is set to have a super busy year and we cannot wait to see her on the big screen!

