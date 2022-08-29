Uff, Pooja Hegde raises the temperature as she dons a pink tank top in NEW pic; Fans are smitten

Pooja Hegde is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent. She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photographs to come out in the public domain. Every now and then, she shares photos and videos with her fans on social media.

Speaking of which, just a while back, Pooja Hegde shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a pink top. While sharing the post, she wrote, "What do they say about the eyes and the soul again? #home". As soon as she posted the photo, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments.

Check Pooja Hegde's photos here:

On the work front, Pooja will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Pooja has Bhaijaan, earlier known as Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

Talking about Bhaijaan, the film is directed by Farhad Samji, with music composed by multiple composers, including DSP, Honey Singh and Ravi Basrur, who is also doing the background score of this action-packed entertainer. The team has already shot two songs for the film in Hyderabad, which includes a grand celebratory number featuring Salman, Venkatesh, Pooja and Ram Charan.

