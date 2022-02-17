Uff, Yami Gautam is a sight to behold in black leather pants ahead of A Thursday's release; PIC

Yami Gautam is all geared up for the release of her upcoming suspense thriller film 'A Thursday’. Just a few days back the trailer of the movie was dropped and it left the viewers quite excited for its release. In the trailer, we saw Yami essaying the role of a kidnapper who is ready to kill. The movie is all set to have its digital release today, on 17th February. Ahead of the movie’s release, Yami immersed herself in promotional activities. On Wednesday, for the movie's special screening event, Yami decked up impeccably and shared a pic of her look on Instagram. Spoiler alert: You might be tempted to buy leather pants after checking her post out!

In the pic that Yami Gautam shared on her Instagram, she absolutely stole our hearts with her stunning visuals. Clad in a white shirt and high-waist leather pants, Yami looked exceptionally smart and classy. Her beachy waves beautifully framed her sharp face. She went with nude makeup that complimented her look quite well. Along with the post, she wrote, “Excited! A Thursday coming up tomorrow!” As soon as she posted the picture on her wall, fans from all over started pouring their love and compliments for the gorgeous actress.

Check her post:

Starring in Behzad Khambata's A Thursday, Yami Gautam will be experimenting with the genre of suspense thriller for the first time. The movie also features Neha Dhupia, Atul Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia, and Karanvir Sharma. The upcoming film is helmed by RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films.

