JugJugg Jeeyo Box Office: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani film rock steady on Tuesday; Collect 4.45 crore on day 4

Raj Mehta’s JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli released in theatres on 24th June, 2022 and opened to decent numbers on day 1 at the box office as it clocked Rs. 8.75 cr nett on day 1. The film got some sort of a start at the box office and the encouraging start on day 1 was followed by good growth on Saturday and Sunday, as the film recorded double-digit figures on both days with a Rs. 12 cr Saturday and a Rs. 14.75 cr Sunday, thus pushing the film’s weekend total to Rs. 35.50 cr nett. The film secured a decent hold on Monday, with numbers dropping by around 45 percent vis-à-vis first Friday.

The early estimates for JugJugg Jeeyo on Tuesday are around Rs. 4.40 – 4.50 cr nett. The film is holding well with a few chains seeing an increase in the footfalls as compared to Monday. It would be a healthy sign if the film continues to hold well on Wednesday and Thursday so that the film can get back into action over the second weekend, because the target audience for films like JugJugg Jeeyo step out in the weekends. It is looking to be the first film from Bollywood this year which will secure an in-between verdict, that is an average or semi-hit verdict, as all films this year have been received in extremes with films either being huge hits or huge flops. JugJugg Jeeyo is a rare film that has got some sort of acceptance and it is showing in the trend on the weekdays, where the drop is less than 10 percent.

The five-day total of the film is around Rs. 44.65 cr nett and the film will surpass Bachchhan Paandey tomorrow to become the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, domestically, behind The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Samrat Prithviraj. It will cross Rs. 50 cr nett on Thursday. If the drops remain at the same percentage or lower, the film will surpass Samrat Prithviraj too, at the domestic box office. The film emerged as the third-highest worldwide opener this year, only behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi, thanks to a solid performance overseas, as it nears 3 million dollars.

The day-wise nett box office of JugJugg Jeeyo is as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 8.75 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 12 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 14.75 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 4.70 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 4.45 cr

Total: Rs. 44.65 cr

JugJugg Jeeyo, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, can be watched at a theatre near you.

