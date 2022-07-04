UK or Mumbai, Sara Ali Khan never misses her gym time; See PIC from her workout sesh

Sara Ali Khan is an actress who is known for her social media. The Pataudi princess, who enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, makes sure to keep fans updated about the little details of her life. Be it her vacation diaries, her adorable moments with mommy Amrita Singh, the goofy times with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, or fun on the sets with her directors and co-stars, Sara’s Instagram activities are always the talk of the town. Besides, Sara is also a fitness freak and she is often winning hearts with her gym looks.

Interestingly, Sara is also seen sharing her workout videos on social media which has been an inspiration for her fans. Of course, we can’t get enough of her jaw dropping transformation. And as Sara continues to make headlines with her fitness journey, she has made sure to make it a priority even when on a vacation. So as the Pataudi princess has been holidaying in London, a new pic has surfaced on the internet wherein she was seen dishing out some Monday motivation while posing in the gym. The pic was shared by Manan Tramboo and reshared by the actress wherein he was seen posing with Sara and the actress went on to re-share it. In the pic, Sara was seen wearing a light coloured t-shirt with blue jeggings and had tied her hair in a pony.

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s pic from the gym:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sara will soon be seen in Laxman Utekar’s yet to be titled romance drama with Vicky Kaushal which marks their first collaboration together. The actress has shared a pic with her co-star on social media wherein she was all praises for the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor. Besides, Sara has also collaborated with Vikrant Massey for the first time in Pawa Kirpalani’s Gaslight.