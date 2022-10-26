UK PM Rishi Sunak’s throwback pic with Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and other celebs goes VIRAL

The news of Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Britain’s Prime Minister has taken over social media. Rishi Sunak has made history by becoming the first Hindu Prime Minister of Indian heritage in the UK, as well as the youngest British Prime Minister in over 200 years. Congratulatory messages and good wishes have been pouring in from all corners, and many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to congratulate Rishi Sunak on being appointed as the Prime Minister of the UK. Sarod player Ayaan Ali Bangash also congratulated Rishi Sunak, and while doing so, shared a star-studded picture with him that also featured Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, and other celebs. Star-studded picture featuring UK PM Rishi Sunak, Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja



Ayaan Ali Bangash, the son of sarod virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan, took to his Instagram account to extend his wishes to Rishi Sunak. He posted a throwback picture that featured him, Rishi Sunak, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, Amjad Ali Khan and others. Rishi Sunak can be seen dressed in a formal black suit in the centre, while Sonam can be seen in the far right corner of the picture. Sharing the picture, Ayaan Ali Bangash wrote, “Many many congratulations Prime Minister @rishisunakmp #UK #ukprimeminister #rishisunak.” Take a look at the picture below.

Celebrities congratulate Rishi Sunak Many celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, and others expressed their joy about an Indian-origin candidate being appointed as UK’s next Prime Minister. Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, “Bharat mata ki Jai Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country ..” Meanwhile, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi wrote, “Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first ever Hindu PM #RishiSunak #LifeComesFullCircle #India".

