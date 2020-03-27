UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus; Says 'I am now self isolating’

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Coronavirus. Read on for more details.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The 55-year-old politician confirmed the diagnosis on Twitter. Boris took the test after being advised by Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty. Considering how the virus has spread across the country, Chris had asked him to get tested. In a video posted on March 27, the politician stated that even though he has tested positive, he will continue to take charge of the government’s handling of the crisis.

He added that he has experienced mid symptoms. “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive,” the politician shared. “Over the last 24 hours, I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this,” he wrote alongside the clip.

Check out the post here:

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

In the video, Boris said, “I am working from home, I’m self-isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do. But be in no doubt that I can continue… to communicate with all my top team and lead the national fightback against coronavirus.” The UK is one of the many countries which have been severely affected by the disease. Over 120,000 people globally have recovered from the life-threatening disease, while more than 23,000 people have died.

The news of Boris’ diagnosis comes just days after it was announced that Prince Charles tested positive for the deadly disease. Clarence House has confirmed on March 25 that the 71-year-old has displayed mild COVID 19 symptoms. He is currently self-isolating with his wife, Camilla, who has tested negative for the deadly disease. The officials also mentioned that it “not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks."

