Ulajh actor Janhvi Kapoor reveals she's only had heartbreak once: 'Same person came back and put my heart together’

Janhvi Kapoor is currently keeping it really busy on the professional front. After getting a significant amount of love for Sharan Sharma’s Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, she is now gearing up for Ulajh. In a recent interview, the actress talked about her experience of her first heartbreak.

Janhvi Kapoor on learnings from her first heartbreak

In a recent conversation with Hautterfly, Janhvi Kapoor was asked about her learning during a heartbreak in a romantic relationship. In response to this, the actress revealed that she experienced it only once, but the same person came back and patched up. So, it didn’t really affect her.

She said, “I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life, but the same person came back and put my heart together. So, it was all good.”

Janhvi Kapoor reveals how her mood swings during PMS affected her relationship

In addition to this, the Ulajh actress further talked her heart out about the mood swings that she would experience during PMS while she was young. She also discussed how it would affect her relationship with her boyfriend.

The actress shared that in the first couple of years of her periods, she would break up with this person. To this, even her boyfriend would be in shock for the first two-three months. However, after that, he became more used to it saying, ‘Yes, okay.’

Janhvi further admitted to going back to the same person again, apologizing. She said, "After two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn’t understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme.”

The actress continued by disclosing that she finds it "weird" that now, whenever she is in the middle of a hectic shoot schedule, she doesn’t feel the pain so much. However, when she is at home or indulges in just a couple of events or an ad shoot, she describes the pain as "paralyzing."

It is worth mentioning that Janhvi’s relationship rumors with Shikhar Pahariya constantly stir the internet.

About Ulajh

The upcoming film Ulajh directed by Sudhanshu Saria stars Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Jitendra Joshi in the important roles.

It is produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey. The thriller is all set to arrive in cinemas on August 2, 2024.

